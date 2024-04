Horford (toe) is out for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a left toe sprain. With Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) also out, Xavier Tillman and Luke Kornet should receive increased playing time. Horford's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Washington.