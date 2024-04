Horford will start at power forward in Friday's game against the Kings, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford will start alongside Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup, as the team will go with a bigger frontcourt than usual. This is due to Jaylen Brown (hand) and Derrick White (back) being sidelined. Horford has averaged 10.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 30.9 minutes in 31 starts this season.