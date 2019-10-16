Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Scores 11 points in 23 minutes
Wanamaker went for 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 win over the Cavaliers.
Wanamaker shook off a hamstring injury and drew the start in the backcourt alongside Carsen Edwards in this one. Wanamaker will likely have to beat out Edwards for minutes behind Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart, which may prove difficult given that the rookie drained eight treys in the third quarter alone.
