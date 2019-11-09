Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Heads to locker room
Hayward went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Spurs with what seems to be a finger injury, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
The extent of Hayward's injury isn't yet clear. He should be considered questionable to return.
