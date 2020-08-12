Hayward will rest for Thursday's contest against the Wizards.
Hayward is one of six key players off for the Celtics' seeding game finale. Plenty of deep bench options should see run, including Grant Williams, Romeo Langford and Semi Ojeleye on the wing.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Provides 19 points with four threes•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Goes off for 31 in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Drops 22 in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Strong overall game in loss•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resting Tuesday•