Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To miss six weeks
Hayward is expected to miss six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left hand Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hayward suffered a broken left hand during Saturday's game against the Spurs, though his initial timetable for a return is sooner than most expected. If all goes well in his rehab, he could be cleared to play near the end of December.
