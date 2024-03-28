Springer (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Springer isn't a consistent part of the rotation, so his absence shouldn't impact fantasy hoops. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday in New Orleans.
