Springer (knee) recorded one steal and turned the ball over once in 37 seconds of court time in Sunday's 124-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Cleared to play after missing the Celtics' previous five games with left knee tendinopathy, Springer got off the bench early in the contest, entering with 37.1 seconds remaining in the opening period. He stole the ball from Dalano Banton with 30 seconds left in the quarter but immediately gave the ball back to Portland on a bad pass before being replaced at the start of the second quarter. The Celtics were at full strength Sunday aside from Jayson Tatum (ankle) sitting out, so the team will likely need to be without multiple other key rotation pieces before Springer gets a chance to see more meaningful playing time.