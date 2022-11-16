The Celtics recalled Davison from the Maine Celtics on Wednesday.
Davison is available for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks. Despite only playing in one game this season, Davison may make another appearance against Atlanta with Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Marcus Smart (ankle) out.
