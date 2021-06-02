Langford finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Nets.

Langford remained in the starting lineup against the Nets, filling in for Kemba Walker (knee) who was ruled out prior to the opening tip. In just his second year in the league, Langford is yet to establish himself as a reliable producer. Exactly what the Celtics roster looks like next season remains to be seen and so while this was a nice outing for Langford, his role is far from assured. At this stage, he is just a player to keep an eye on in case the Celtics part ways with any significant pieces before opening night.