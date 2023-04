Langford (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Langford continues to periodically sit out due to a thigh injury, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sidelined Sunday after suiting up Saturday. However, if he does play, he figures to garner an increased role, with numerous Spurs already ruled out for the regular-season finale.