Langford (adductor) is questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Langford was available Thursday against the Trail Blazers, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up for the Spurs' penultimate game of the regular season. He's averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game over his last four appearances.