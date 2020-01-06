Celtics' Romeo Langford: Ruled out Monday
Langford (illness) won't play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Langford will be sidelined after apparently catching the same illness that is currently afflicting star point guard Kemba Walker. The rookie first-round pick has played only a minor role in coach Brad Stevens' rotation lately, so his absence should go mostly unnoticed.
