Celtics' Romeo Langford: Suffers ankle injury
Langford suffered an ankle injury and will not return to Friday's G League game, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
The extent of the injury is unclear. We may learn more after the game or in the coming days.
More News
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Suffers injury in G League•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Good to go Monday•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Probable vs. Dallas•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Gathers six blocks for Red Claws•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Assigned to Red Claws•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.