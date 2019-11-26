Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting Monday
Ojeleye will draw the start at power forward for Monday's matchup with the Raptors, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
The Celtics will be with starters Kemba Walker (concussion) and Daniel Theis (illness) which has opened up an opportunity for Ojeleye to enter the starting lineup.
