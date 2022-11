Hutchinson tallied 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes of Wednesday's 102-93 win over Grand Rapids.

Hutchinson has been out for a little over one week due to a right leg injury but returned to action Wednesday with a full workload. Although he came off the bench Wednesday, he still received a full allotment of minutes and outplayed Landon Kirkwood, who started in Hutchinson's usual spot.