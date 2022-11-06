Hutchinson stumbled to six points (1-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes of action in Saturday's 123-105 loss to Iowa.

Hutchinson struggled as one of the first players off the bench for Sioux Falls, shooting a miserable 1-of-12 from the field. The 2018 first-rounder struggled with inefficiency last season with Santa Cruz as well, averaging a poor 36.4 percent on field goals. However, Hutchinson was able to contribute in the peripheral department, logging eight rebounds and four assists in his limited time on the floor.

