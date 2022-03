Clemons logged 39 points (15-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 win over the Raptors 905.

Clemons scored 35 or more points during three of the Maine Celtics' last six games. Despite their recent roster changes, he remains a formidable scoring threat to opposing G League teams.