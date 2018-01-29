Clippers' Blake Griffin: Big double-double in Sunday's win
Griffin scored a game-high 27 points (10-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans.
He now has four double-doubles and a triple-double in nine games since returning to action from a concussion, averaging 22.1 points, 9.1 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.1 steals over that stretch. Griffin's emergence as a contributor in assists and threes this season has turned him into one of the most dynamic fantasy performers in the league -- but only when he's healthy enough to actually play.
