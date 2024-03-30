site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: clippers-kobe-brown-returns-to-nba-456908 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Clippers' Kobe Brown: Returns to NBA
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Clippers recalled Brown from the G League's Ontario Clippers on Friday.
Brown was active for the Clippers in Friday's 100-97 win over the Magic but wasn't part of head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read