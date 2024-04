Brown totaled nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to Houston.

Brown has had a sporadic role for the Clippers all season but saw extended run Sunday with most of the key players getting the day off for rest. Brown will finish the regular season with averages of 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.0 minutes across 44 appearances.