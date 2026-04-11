site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pacers-kobe-brown-questionable-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Kobe Brown: Questionable for Sunday
•
1 min read
Brown (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Brown played through the back issue in Friday's loss to the 76ers and logged 27 minutes. We'll have a better idea on Brown's status for Sunday's game based on his activity level at shootaround.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories