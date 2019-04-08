Clippers' Lou Williams: Across the board effort in loss
Williams amassed 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-104 loss to Golden State.
Williams shifted into the starting lineup Sunday with both Danilo Gallinari (ankle) and Pat Beverley (hip) on the sidelines. Williams is almost a certainty to receive the sixth-man of the year again thanks to another stellar season. The Clippers are going to want to try and avoid the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs and will need to win their final game against the Jazz while also needing other results to go their way. Nonetheless, it has certainly been a positive season for the Clippers who despite trading away a number of key players, have been one of the more impressive teams over the backend of the season.
