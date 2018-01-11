Williams tallied a career-high 50 points (16-27 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 10-10 FT) and added seven assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 125-106 win over the Warriors.

The majority of Williams' eye-popping scoring haul came in the third quarter, a period in which he exploded for 27 points to lead the Clippers to their first win over the Warriors for the first time in more than three years. Williams tallied a career-best eight three-pointers in the process and also extended a streak of perfection at the free-throw line to three games. The 31-year-old's usage has gone through the roof over the last two contests in particular while the team endures multiple absences in the starting five, a development that's helped the veteran sharpshooter kick off the new calendar year with averages of 33.2 points, 6.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds across the first five games of January.