Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's season finale against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams sat out Monday's game against the Pelicans with a sprained right ankle and while the Clippers have nothing to play for Wednesday, it appears they're at least considering allowing him to play. That said, it will be worth it to monitor Williams' status following Wednesday's morning shootaround, as another update on his availability should be provided after that session. Austin Rivers (elbow) is also questionable, but if both Rivers and Williams both sit out, some combination of Tyrone Wallace, C.J. Williams and Sindarius Thornwellwould see the bulk of the backcourt minutes.