Batum will come off the bench Saturday against the Wizards, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George available, Batum will head back to the bench. In his past 10 appearances as a reserve, he's averaged 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.2 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Starting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Connects on four triples•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Perfect from downtown•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Serviceable performance Monday•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Returns to bench Thursday•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Returns to bench•