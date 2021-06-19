Batum posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 131-119 Game 6 win over the Jazz.
With Kawhi Leonard (knee) out and the Clippers turning to small-ball, Batum found himself with an increasing role over the course of the series. Across the final four games (all victories), he averaged 12.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 37.3 minutes. It remains to be seen if the Clippers will approach the next series against the Suns in the same manner.
