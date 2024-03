Tucker won't return to Friday's game against Portland due to right calf soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. He had three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in eight minutes before exiting.

Amir Coffey could pick up a few extra minutes the rest of the way in Tucker's absence. He'll likely be re-evaluated in the morning to get an idea of his availability for Sunday's contest against the 76ers.