Tucker will start Sunday's game against the Bucks, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

Tucker hasn't been a part of the Clippers' rotation to start March, but he'll draw a start Sunday versus one of his former teams, as Kawhi Leonard (groin) and Paul George (knee) have been ruled out for the second night of a back-to-back set. Despite being a starter, it wouldn't be surprising to see Tucker's minutes limited, so he doesn't have immense fantasy value despite the promotion.