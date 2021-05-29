Jackson is starting Friday's Game 3 against the Mavericks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jackson came off the bench in each of the first two games of the series and averaged 8.5 points and 2.5 assists in 25.5 minutes per contest during that time. Patrick Beverley will retreat to the bench in Game 3.
More News
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Clear of injury report•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Out Friday•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Likely to sit Friday•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Sinks five threes in win•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Contributes 12 points in loss•