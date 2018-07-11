Hunter suffered a bruised left knee during Wednesday's summer league matchup with the Wizards and won't return, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hunter played just five minutes off the bench before leaving the contest, going scoreless (0-2 FG) with one rebound. The exact severity of the injury is unclear, though there's obviously a chance he's unable to play in the final game or two of the Clippers' summer league schedule if it's giving him too much discomfort. The 23-year-old came into Wednesday averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist across three games.