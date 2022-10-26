The G League's Raptors 905 announced Monday that Johnson has been included on the club's training camp roster.

Johnson, a 2021 second-round draft pick, spent his entire rookie campaign in the Raptors organization as a two-way player. He made only two appearances at the NBA level in 2021-22 and wasn't retained in free agency this offseason, though Toronto elected to sign and waive him Oct. 15 in order to retain his G League rights, per Aaron Rose of SI.com. For the second year in a row, Johnson is poised to see most of his playing time in the G League, though he no longer possesses a spot on the NBA roster.