Nwaba compiled 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block in 40 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to Maine.

Nwaba was productive on the scoreboard Friday, and he also led the team in steals during the narrow loss. He's now scored in double figures in three of his last four appearances.