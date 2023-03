Nwaba posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 122-93 win over Westchester.

Nwaba has been especially productive down the stretch, and he now has double-doubles in four of his last five appearances. He's averaging 16.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game this year.