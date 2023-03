Nwaba tallied 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 132-102 win over the Mad Ants.

Nwaba was crucial in Motor City's blowout win Saturday, as he led the team on the boards en route to his second consecutive double-double. He's topped 15 points in three of his last five appearances and has also posted double-doubles in three of those outings.