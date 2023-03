Nwaba (knee) generated 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to Long Island.

Nwaba had been sidelined since mid-February due to his knee injury, but he returned to action in a bench role Tuesday. He came within one rebound of a double-double and will likely be available down the stretch.