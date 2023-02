Nwaba generated 28 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-121 loss to Long Island.

Nwaba led the Cruise in rebounds and was one of two players on the team to top 20 points as he logged his fifth double-double of the season. He's averaging 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game this year.