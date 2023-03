Stockton (back) posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 114-110 win over Delaware.

Stockton returned to action Friday after missing time due to a back injury. He was limited to just 23 minutes, but it's still an encouraging sign to see him healthy ahead of the G League playoffs.