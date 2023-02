Stockton (leg) posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 assists, five rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 141-125 win over College Park.

Stockton returned to action Wednesday following a multi-game absence due to a leg injury and picked up right where he left off with a strong double-double, marking his ninth of the campaign. It was the fourth time he's dished out at least 15 assists this season, and he's now averaging 8.8 per game across 30 appearances.