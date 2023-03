Stockton (leg) mustered five points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Thursday's 119-116 loss to Motor City.

Stockton made his first appearance since Feb. 22, but he struggled mightily from the field during his return. However, he salvaged his poor shooting with a team-high nine assists.