Stockton posted 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 101-87 loss to Capital City.

Stockton's double-double wasn't enough to help Fort Wayne advance in the G League playoffs. He averaged 12.6 points and 8.5 assists in 31.1 minutes while posting 44/38/87 shooting splits across 37 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.