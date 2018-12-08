Reed scored 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three steals and two assists in the loss Friday to Long Island.

Reed was one of two players for the Mad Ants to score 20-plus points, as the guard and Stephan Hicks combined to provide most of the damage offensively. Reed is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals through 10 games this season.