Davon Reed: Scores 26 despite loss
Reed scored 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three steals and two assists in the loss Friday to Long Island.
Reed was one of two players for the Mad Ants to score 20-plus points, as the guard and Stephan Hicks combined to provide most of the damage offensively. Reed is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals through 10 games this season.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...