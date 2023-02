Reed was traded to the Lakers along with three second-round picks for Thomas Bryant on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Reed averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.0 minutes across 35 games for the Nuggets this 2022-23. However, he doesn't project to have a significant role with the Lakers and was likely included in the trade in order for Denver to obtain a backup center. Reed will join his fourth team in five seasons.