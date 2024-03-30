Jarreau became a free agent Saturday after his second 10-day contract with the Grizzlies expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The Grizzlies could retain Jarreau by signing him to a rest-of-season deal and waiving another player, but the team doesn't seem to be looking to go that route, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday that Memphis will bring Zavier Simpson aboard on a 10-day deal to fill the vacant spot on the 15-man roster. Assuming Jarreau isn't re-signed prior to the Grizzlies' game Saturday versus the Magic, he'll likely link back up with the organization's G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, with whom he had been playing before signing a pair of 10-day deals. During his time at the NBA level, Jarreau appeared in nine games for the Grizzlies and averaged 4.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 16.7 minutes.