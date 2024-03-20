Jarreau agreed to a second 10-day hardship contract with the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Grizzlies continue to be hit hard by injuries, so even though the team already has a full 15-man roster, Jarreau will be able to stick around on another 10-day deal after the NBA granted Memphis a hardship exemption. Over the course of his first 10-day pact, Jarreau appeared in five games and averaged 5.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.6 minutes while shooting 33.3 percent from the field.