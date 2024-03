Jarreau finished Sunday's 124-93 loss to the Thunder with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 28 minutes.

This was quite the debut for Jarreau, who just signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Grizzlies on Saturday. Considering how many injuries the Grizzlies currently have, fantasy managers may want to throw Jarreau on their watch lists in case he's able to build on this momentum.