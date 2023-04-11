Cousins plans to play for the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican professional basketball league, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 32-year-old worked out for the Lakers in early January when Anthony Davis was sidelined with a foot injury, but he never landed a job and remained a free agent over the entire 2022-23 regular season. Per Wojnarowski, Cousins is still hoping to find his way back to the NBA at some point, but it appears the former All-Star will have an uphill battle to make that happen.