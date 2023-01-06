Cousins will work out for the Lakers next week, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Cousins is getting a workout for the team following Cody Zeller auditioning his talents last week. Cousins has struggled to hold a meaningful role in the NBA since tearing his Achilles in 2017-18 and his ACL in 2018-19, leaving him to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign. Since then, he's appeared in 89 games for four teams -- the Rockets, Clippers, Bucks and Nuggets -- averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.1 minutes. The 32-year-old could help provide some depth while the Lakers remain without Anthony Davis (foot), but fantasy managers shouldn't hold their breath regarding a return to form.