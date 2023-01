Louzada posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 win over Westchester.

Louzada is not known for being a consistent scoring threat for the Charge, but he made his presence felt in this one while looking locked in from three-point range. He's averaging 8.3 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from deep to start the 2022-23 regular season.