Louzada posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's win over Wisconsin.

Louzada had another strong showing and has looked good for the Charge of late, responding well in a starting role. In fact, this 17-point performance was his best scoring output of the regular season, and he has scored in double digits in two of his last three contests as well.